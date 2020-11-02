Earnings results for Dine Brands Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

j2 Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.67. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.63.

J2 Global last announced its earnings results on August 10th, 2020. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company earned $331 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.79 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. J2 Global has generated $6.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.1. J2 Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for J2 Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $102.09, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 50.40%. The high price target for JCOM is $120.00 and the low price target for JCOM is $79.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

J2 Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.91, and is based on 10 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $102.09, J2 Global has a forecasted upside of 50.4% from its current price of $67.88. J2 Global has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

J2 Global does not currently pay a dividend. J2 Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)

In the past three months, J2 Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $160,875.00 in company stock. Only 6.11% of the stock of J2 Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM)



Earnings for J2 Global are expected to grow by 3.35% in the coming year, from $6.86 to $7.09 per share. The P/E ratio of J2 Global is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of J2 Global is 18.15, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Computer and Technology sector average P/E ratio of about 59.71. J2 Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.52. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

