Earnings results for Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.43. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.55.

Dine Brands Global last posted its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.06. The firm earned $109.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.66 million. Its revenue was down 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. Dine Brands Global has generated $6.95 earnings per share over the last year. Dine Brands Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dine Brands Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $78.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 38.96%. The high price target for DIN is $110.00 and the low price target for DIN is $45.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dine Brands Global has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.63, and is based on 5 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $78.50, Dine Brands Global has a forecasted upside of 39.0% from its current price of $56.49. Dine Brands Global has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global does not currently pay a dividend. Dine Brands Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

In the past three months, Dine Brands Global insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.75% of the stock of Dine Brands Global is held by insiders. 82.41% of the stock of Dine Brands Global is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN



Earnings for Dine Brands Global are expected to grow by 150.49% in the coming year, from $2.06 to $5.16 per share. The P/E ratio of Dine Brands Global is -14.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Dine Brands Global is -14.94, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here