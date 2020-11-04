Earnings results for DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 11/04/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.03. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.07.

DIRTT Environmental last announced its earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $42.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.20 million. DIRTT Environmental has generated ($0.05) earnings per share over the last year. DIRTT Environmental has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, November 4th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DIRTT Environmental in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 29.87%. The high price target for DRTT is $2.00 and the low price target for DRTT is $2.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DIRTT Environmental has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $2.00, DIRTT Environmental has a forecasted upside of 29.9% from its current price of $1.54. DIRTT Environmental has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

DIRTT Environmental does not currently pay a dividend. DIRTT Environmental does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT)

In the past three months, DIRTT Environmental insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 6.30% of the stock of DIRTT Environmental is held by insiders. 40.47% of the stock of DIRTT Environmental is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DIRTT Environmental (NASDAQ:DRTT



Earnings for DIRTT Environmental are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to ($0.03) per share. The P/E ratio of DIRTT Environmental is -19.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DIRTT Environmental is -19.25, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DIRTT Environmental has a P/B Ratio of 1.07. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here