Earnings results for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services is expected* to report earnings on 10/21/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.63. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.36.

Discover Financial Services last released its quarterly earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services has generated $9.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.9. Discover Financial Services has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 21st, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discover Financial Services in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $63.88, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 1.39%. The high price target for DFS is $94.00 and the low price target for DFS is $32.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 6 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Discover Financial Services has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.56, and is based on 11 buy ratings, 6 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $63.88, Discover Financial Services has a forecasted upside of 1.4% from its current price of $63.00. Discover Financial Services has been the subject of 9 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Discover Financial Services pays a meaningful dividend of 2.77%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Discover Financial Services has been increasing its dividend for 7 years. The dividend payout ratio of Discover Financial Services is 19.38%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Discover Financial Services will have a dividend payout ratio of 30.03% next year. This indicates that Discover Financial Services will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

In the past three months, Discover Financial Services insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $94,522.00 in company stock. Only 0.55% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by insiders. 83.95% of the stock of Discover Financial Services is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS



Earnings for Discover Financial Services are expected to grow by 231.07% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $5.86 per share. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.72. The P/E ratio of Discover Financial Services is 19.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.30. Discover Financial Services has a P/B Ratio of 1.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here