JAKKS Pacific, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $4.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $7.6.

JAKKS Pacific last issued its quarterly earnings data on July 29th, 2020. The reported ($4.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.87) by $0.51. The business earned $78.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.20 million. JAKKS Pacific has generated ($7.30) earnings per share over the last year. JAKKS Pacific has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for JAKKS Pacific in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 53.51%. The high price target for JAKK is $7.00 and the low price target for JAKK is $7.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

JAKKS Pacific has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.00, JAKKS Pacific has a forecasted upside of 53.5% from its current price of $4.56. JAKKS Pacific has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

JAKKS Pacific does not currently pay a dividend. JAKKS Pacific does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, JAKKS Pacific insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 18.00% of the stock of JAKKS Pacific is held by insiders.

Earnings for JAKKS Pacific are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($10.43) to ($6.20) per share. The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -0.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of JAKKS Pacific is -0.33, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. JAKKS Pacific has a P/B Ratio of 4.00. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

