Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Discovery last announced its earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company earned $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $22.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.77%. The high price target for DISCK is $22.00 and the low price target for DISCK is $22.00. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on no buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $22.00, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 17.8% from its current price of $18.68. Discovery has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 4.97% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 54.20% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.26. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 9.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 0.85. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here