Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Discovery last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm earned $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.4. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

There is no enough data Analyst Ratings

There is not enough analysis data for Discovery.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.01% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCB



The P/E ratio of Discovery is 16.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 16.35, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 1.47. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

