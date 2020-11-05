Earnings results for Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.68. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.87.

Discovery last posted its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. Its revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Discovery has generated $3.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Discovery has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Discovery in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $26.79, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 30.47%. The high price target for DISCA is $35.00 and the low price target for DISCA is $20.00. There are currently 7 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Discovery has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.53, and is based on 8 buy ratings, 7 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $26.79, Discovery has a forecasted upside of 30.5% from its current price of $20.53. Discovery has been the subject of 7 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Discovery does not currently pay a dividend. Discovery does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA)

In the past three months, Discovery insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.88% of the stock of Discovery is held by insiders. 38.93% of the stock of Discovery is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA



Earnings for Discovery are expected to grow by 16.11% in the coming year, from $2.98 to $3.46 per share. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Discovery is 10.42, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Consumer Discretionary sector average P/E ratio of about 56.17. Discovery has a PEG Ratio of 0.51. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Discovery has a P/B Ratio of 0.94. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

