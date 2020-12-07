Earnings results for DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH Holdings Corp. is expected* to report earnings on 12/07/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.12.

Analyst Opinion on DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DLH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.41%. The high price target for DLHC is $12.00 and the low price target for DLHC is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

2 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DLH in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $11.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.41%. The high price target for DLHC is $12.00 and the low price target for DLHC is $11.00. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

DLH does not currently pay a dividend. DLH does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC)

In the past three months, DLH insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 23.50% of the stock of DLH is held by insiders. 59.71% of the stock of DLH is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC



Earnings for DLH are expected to grow by 18.97% in the coming year, from $0.58 to $0.69 per share. The P/E ratio of DLH is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 22.40. The P/E ratio of DLH is 19.48, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Business Services sector average P/E ratio of about 35.19. DLH has a P/B Ratio of 2.88. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here