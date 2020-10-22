Earnings results for Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/22/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.9.

Dmc Global last issued its earnings data on July 23rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $43.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.25 million. Dmc Global has generated $3.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Dmc Global has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 22nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dmc Global in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $41.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 22.90%. The high price target for BOOM is $58.00 and the low price target for BOOM is $30.00. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Dmc Global does not currently pay a dividend. Dmc Global does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

In the past three months, Dmc Global insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $201,188.00 in company stock. Only 2.30% of the stock of Dmc Global is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Dmc Global (NASDAQ:BOOM



Earnings for Dmc Global are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.22) to $0.34 per share. The P/E ratio of Dmc Global is 8.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.48. The P/E ratio of Dmc Global is 8.90, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 30.65. Dmc Global has a P/B Ratio of 2.84. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

