Earnings results for DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.23. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.2.

DocuSign last released its quarterly earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.38. The business earned $342.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.55 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. DocuSign has generated ($0.94) earnings per share over the last year. DocuSign has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for DocuSign in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $244.89, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 12.49%. The high price target for DOCU is $300.00 and the low price target for DOCU is $85.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

DocuSign has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.74, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $244.89, DocuSign has a forecasted upside of 12.5% from its current price of $217.70. DocuSign has been the subject of 10 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign does not currently pay a dividend. DocuSign does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

In the past three months, DocuSign insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $21,204,644.00 in company stock. Only 5.06% of the stock of DocuSign is held by insiders. 72.41% of the stock of DocuSign is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for DocuSign are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.86) to ($0.55) per share. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -192.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of DocuSign is -192.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. DocuSign has a P/B Ratio of 72.33. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

