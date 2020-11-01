ALLEGIANT TRAVEL (NASDAQ:ALGT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel last released its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($4.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel has generated $14.26 earnings per share over the last year. Allegiant Travel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALLEGIANT TRAVEL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel’s stock was trading at $119.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, ALGT stock has increased by 12.3% and is now trading at $134.76.

HOWARD BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp last released its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. Howard Bancorp has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year. Howard Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOWARD BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Howard Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.22 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, HBMD stock has decreased by 17.1% and is now trading at $10.13.

APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT (NYSE:APO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. The firm earned $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.10 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Apollo Global Management has generated $2.71 earnings per share over the last year. Apollo Global Management has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management’s stock was trading at $33.92 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, APO shares have increased by 8.7% and is now trading at $36.86.

PACIRA BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:PCRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $117.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.95 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Pacira BioSciences has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year. Pacira BioSciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PACIRA BIOSCIENCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences’ stock was trading at $35.19 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, PCRX shares have increased by 48.6% and is now trading at $52.30.

