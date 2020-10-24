AMERISERV FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:ASRV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FCBP)

AmeriServ Financial last released its quarterly earnings results on July 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business earned $13.24 million during the quarter. AmeriServ Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.3. AmeriServ Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AMERISERV FINANCIAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:FCBP)

AmeriServ Financial’s stock was trading at $3.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASRV shares have decreased by 21.9% and is now trading at $2.93.

UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS (NASDAQ:USAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The basic materials company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has generated $0.47 earnings per share over the last year. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:USAP)

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ stock was trading at $8.83 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, USAP shares have decreased by 35.0% and is now trading at $5.74.

SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES (NASDAQ:SCHN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries has generated $2.16 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 194.4. Schnitzer Steel Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SCHNITZER STEEL INDUSTRIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries’ stock was trading at $13.75 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SCHN shares have increased by 55.5% and is now trading at $21.38.

COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST (NASDAQ:ESXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust last announced its earnings results on July 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 million. Community Bankers Trust has generated $0.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.4.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust’s stock was trading at $6.71 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ESXB stock has decreased by 19.7% and is now trading at $5.39.