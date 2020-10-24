CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES (NASDAQ:CPSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Consumer Portfolio Services last issued its earnings results on October 19th, 2020. The credit services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.14. Consumer Portfolio Services has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3. Consumer Portfolio Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONSUMER PORTFOLIO SERVICES' STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

Consumer Portfolio Services’ stock was trading at $3.00 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CPSS stock has increased by 30.3% and is now trading at $3.91.

GLOBE LIFE (NYSE:GL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life last announced its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. The business earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Globe Life has generated $6.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.0. Globe Life has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GLOBE LIFE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GL)

Globe Life’s stock was trading at $73.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GL shares have increased by 17.4% and is now trading at $86.14.

NUCOR (NYSE:NUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor last issued its earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The firm earned $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Nucor has generated $4.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.9. Nucor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NUCOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor’s stock was trading at $35.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NUE stock has increased by 41.7% and is now trading at $50.19.

PROVIDENT BANCORP (NASDAQ:PVBC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 22nd, 2020. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Provident Bancorp has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.4. Provident Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PROVIDENT BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:PVBC)

Provident Bancorp’s stock was trading at $8.86 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PVBC shares have decreased by 2.3% and is now trading at $8.66.