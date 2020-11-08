EXELIXIS (NASDAQ:EXEL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $231.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Exelixis has generated $1.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.3. Exelixis has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS EXELIXIS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Exelixis’ stock was trading at $17.32 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, EXEL stock has increased by 19.6% and is now trading at $20.71.

ALTAIR ENGINEERING (NASDAQ:ALTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The software reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company earned $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.13 million. Its revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Altair Engineering has generated $0.22 earnings per share over the last year. Altair Engineering has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ALTAIR ENGINEERING’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Altair Engineering’s stock was trading at $29.21 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ALTR stock has increased by 71.3% and is now trading at $50.05.

HOSTESS BRANDS (NASDAQ:TWNK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm earned $260.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.10 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hostess Brands has generated $0.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. Hostess Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HOSTESS BRANDS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Hostess Brands’ stock was trading at $11.60 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TWNK shares have increased by 16.6% and is now trading at $13.53.

NEWMARK GROUP (NASDAQ:NMRK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Newmark Group has generated $1.62 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Newmark Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NEWMARK GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group’s stock was trading at $7.01 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, NMRK stock has decreased by 20.0% and is now trading at $5.61.