FS BANCORP (NASDAQ:FSBW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $1.20. FS Bancorp has generated $5.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.3. FS Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FS BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FSBW)

FS Bancorp’s stock was trading at $39.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FSBW shares have increased by 16.7% and is now trading at $46.31.

OMNICELL (NASDAQ:OMCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell has generated $2.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.6. Omnicell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OMNICELL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Omnicell’s stock was trading at $77.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMCL shares have increased by 11.8% and is now trading at $86.55.

C&F FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:CFFI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial last released its earnings results on July 23rd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.08 million for the quarter. C&F Financial has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.1. C&F Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS C&F FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:CFFI)

C&F Financial’s stock was trading at $36.27 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CFFI shares have decreased by 14.1% and is now trading at $31.15.

CREE (NASDAQ:CREE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree last released its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree has generated ($0.87) earnings per share over the last year. Cree has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CREE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree’s stock was trading at $35.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CREE shares have increased by 80.0% and is now trading at $63.60.