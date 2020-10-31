INOVALON (NASDAQ:INOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon has generated $0.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.3. Inovalon has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS INOVALON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon’s stock was trading at $17.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INOV shares have increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $18.99.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

DIGIMARC (NASDAQ:DMRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Digimarc has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Digimarc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIGIMARC’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:DMRC)

Digimarc’s stock was trading at $16.53 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DMRC stock has increased by 91.7% and is now trading at $31.69.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

CHURCH & DWIGHT (NYSE:CHD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Church & Dwight has generated $2.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.5. Church & Dwight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHURCH & DWIGHT’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CHD)

Church & Dwight’s stock was trading at $68.41 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CHD stock has increased by 29.2% and is now trading at $88.39.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST (NYSE:BXMT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust last released its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm earned $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.67 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has generated $2.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s stock was trading at $33.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BXMT stock has decreased by 34.6% and is now trading at $21.70.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.