JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON (NASDAQ:JBSS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.5. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS JOHN B. SANFILIPPO & SON’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son’s stock was trading at $72.52 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, JBSS stock has increased by 0.3% and is now trading at $72.76.

WATERS (NYSE:WAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAT)

Waters last announced its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.23. Waters has generated $8.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.7. Waters has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WATERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:WAT)

Waters’ stock was trading at $184.10 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WAT shares have increased by 21.0% and is now trading at $222.82.

DENNY’S (NASDAQ:DENN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s last released its quarterly earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. Denny’s has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Denny’s has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DENNY’S’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DENN)

Denny’s’ stock was trading at $12.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DENN stock has decreased by 28.8% and is now trading at $8.96.

TELADOC HEALTH (NYSE:TDOC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The health services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Teladoc Health has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Teladoc Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TELADOC HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TDOC)

Teladoc Health’s stock was trading at $137.40 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TDOC shares have increased by 43.0% and is now trading at $196.46.