SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET (NASDAQ:SFM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market last issued its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.4. Sprouts Farmers Market has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market’s stock was trading at $16.07 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SFM shares have increased by 18.5% and is now trading at $19.05.

MASTECH DIGITAL (NYSE:MHH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MHH)

Mastech Digital last announced its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.14 million. Mastech Digital has generated $0.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.1.

WHO ARE SOME OF MASTECH DIGITAL’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:MHH)

MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:MGM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.02. The firm earned $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. MGM Resorts International has generated $0.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.4. MGM Resorts International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MGM)

MGM Resorts International’s stock was trading at $18.08 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MGM stock has increased by 13.8% and is now trading at $20.57.

RANGE RESOURCES (NYSE:RRC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company earned $299.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.83 million. Its revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Range Resources has generated $0.40 earnings per share over the last year. Range Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RANGE RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources’ stock was trading at $1.94 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RRC shares have increased by 239.2% and is now trading at $6.58.

