SILICON LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:SLAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories last posted its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. Silicon Laboratories has generated $2.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.7. Silicon Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SILICON LABORATORIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Silicon Laboratories’ stock was trading at $83.81 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SLAB shares have increased by 22.3% and is now trading at $102.46.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

HORIZON BANCORP (NASDAQ:HBNC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Horizon Bancorp has generated $1.64 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.5. Horizon Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS HORIZON BANCORP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp’s stock was trading at $12.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, HBNC stock has increased by 3.2% and is now trading at $12.40.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

RESMED (NYSE:RMD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed last issued its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The firm earned $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. ResMed has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. ResMed has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESMED’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:RMD)

ResMed’s stock was trading at $153.61 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RMD stock has increased by 25.0% and is now trading at $191.94.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.

WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT (NYSE:WWE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment last released its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $221.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.59 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. World Wrestling Entertainment has generated $0.85 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.8. World Wrestling Entertainment has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORLD WRESTLING ENTERTAINMENT’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WWE)

World Wrestling Entertainment’s stock was trading at $38.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WWE stock has decreased by 6.1% and is now trading at $36.36.

View which stocks have been most impacted by COVID-19.