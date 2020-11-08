SP PLUS (NASDAQ:SP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus last posted its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.96. SP Plus has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year. SP Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SP PLUS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus’ stock was trading at $33.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SP stock has decreased by 34.5% and is now trading at $22.22.

POLYMET MINING (NYSE:PLM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:PLM)

PolyMet Mining last announced its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. PolyMet Mining has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHO ARE SOME OF POLYMET MINING’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:PLM)

Some companies that are related to PolyMet Mining include Lithium Americas (LAC), Nexa Resources (NEXA), North American Palladium (PALDF), Jaguar Mining (JAGGD), Jaguar Mining (JAGGF), Sierra Metals (SMTS), Americas Gold and Silver (USAS), Americas Gold and Silver (USAS), Great Panther Mining (GPL), International Tower Hill Mines (THM), Great Panther Mining (GPL), International Tower Hill Mines (THM), Sierra Metals (SMTS), EMX Royalty (EMX) and EMX Royalty (EMX).

RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS (NASDAQ:RRGB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $1.17. The business earned $200.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.20 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has generated $0.62 earnings per share over the last year. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RED ROBIN GOURMET BURGERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RRGB)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ stock was trading at $11.37 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RRGB stock has increased by 23.1% and is now trading at $14.00.

ENVELA (NYSE:ELA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ELA)

Envela last issued its earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.55 million for the quarter. Envela has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3.

WHO ARE SOME OF ENVELA’S KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:ELA)

Some companies that are related to Envela include Birks Group (BGI), Birks Group (BGI), Reign Resources (RGNP), LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (MC) and Odimo (ODMO).