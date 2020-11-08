SUTRO BIOPHARMA (NASDAQ:STRO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.96. Sutro Biopharma has generated ($2.43) earnings per share over the last year. Sutro Biopharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, March 15th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUTRO BIOPHARMA’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:STRO)

Sutro Biopharma’s stock was trading at $8.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, STRO stock has increased by 102.2% and is now trading at $16.3950.

THERMON GROUP (NYSE:THR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Thermon Group has generated $0.75 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.5. Thermon Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THERMON GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:THR)

Thermon Group’s stock was trading at $14.28 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THR stock has decreased by 25.0% and is now trading at $10.71.

VENATOR MATERIALS (NYSE:VNTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.05. Venator Materials has generated $0.24 earnings per share over the last year. Venator Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS VENATOR MATERIALS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:VNTR)

Venator Materials’ stock was trading at $2.07 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VNTR stock has decreased by 7.2% and is now trading at $1.92.

CASTLIGHT HEALTH (NYSE:CSLT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health last announced its earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. Castlight Health has generated ($0.25) earnings per share over the last year. Castlight Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CASTLIGHT HEALTH’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CSLT)

Castlight Health’s stock was trading at $0.83 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CSLT shares have increased by 14.8% and is now trading at $0.9529.