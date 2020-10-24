SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES (NASDAQ:STXB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MBWM)

Spirit of Texas Bancshares last released its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has generated $1.40 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.9. Spirit of Texas Bancshares has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SPIRIT OF TEXAS BANCSHARES' STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ stock was trading at $14.11 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, STXB stock has decreased by 0.5% and is now trading at $14.04.

MIDDLEFIELD BANC (NASDAQ:MBCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION

Middlefield Banc last issued its earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. Middlefield Banc has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.3. Middlefield Banc has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MIDDLEFIELD BANC'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Middlefield Banc’s stock was trading at $20.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MBCN stock has decreased by 3.5% and is now trading at $19.93.

1ST SOURCE (NASDAQ:SRCE) EARNINGS INFORMATION

1st Source last posted its earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. 1st Source has generated $3.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.1. 1st Source has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 1ST SOURCE'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS?

1st Source’s stock was trading at $32.20 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRCE stock has increased by 9.7% and is now trading at $35.32.

FIRST FINANCIAL (NASDAQ:THFF) EARNINGS INFORMATION

First Financial last announced its earnings results on August 3rd, 2020. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $44.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.95 million. First Financial has generated $3.80 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.5.

HOW HAS FIRST FINANCIAL'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

First Financial’s stock was trading at $35.88 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, THFF stock has decreased by 1.2% and is now trading at $35.45.