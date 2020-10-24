TRIUMPH BANCORP (NASDAQ:TBK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Triumph Bancorp last released its earnings data on October 19th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.8. Triumph Bancorp has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, January 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TRIUMPH BANCORP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Triumph Bancorp’s stock was trading at $22.72 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TBK shares have increased by 101.8% and is now trading at $45.86.

SUN COMMUNITIES (NYSE:SUI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities last posted its earnings data on October 21st, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.60. Sun Communities has generated $4.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.6. Sun Communities has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUN COMMUNITIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SUI)

Sun Communities’ stock was trading at $153.34 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SUI shares have decreased by 7.7% and is now trading at $141.60.

ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS (NYSE:RCI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Rogers Communications has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Rogers Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, January 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications’ stock was trading at $43.41 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RCI shares have increased by 1.5% and is now trading at $44.04.

SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANC. OF VIRGINIA (NASDAQ:SONA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. The company earned $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Southern National Banc. of Virginia has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.9.

HOW HAS SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANC. OF VIRGINIA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:SONA)

Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s stock was trading at $11.58 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SONA stock has decreased by 13.6% and is now trading at $10.01.