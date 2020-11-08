WILLIS LEASE FINANCE (NASDAQ:WLFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The transportation company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.98 million for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.8. Willis Lease Finance has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WILLIS LEASE FINANCE’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance’s stock was trading at $34.80 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WLFC stock has decreased by 36.5% and is now trading at $22.11.

PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK (NYSE:TLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk last announced its earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.6.

HOW HAS PERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN (PERSERO) PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TLK)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s stock was trading at $23.13 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TLK shares have decreased by 16.9% and is now trading at $19.22.

KOPPERS (NYSE:KOP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers last posted its earnings results on November 7th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.35. The business earned $437.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.77 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Koppers has generated $3.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.6. Koppers has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KOPPERS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:KOP)

Koppers’ stock was trading at $15.35 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KOP shares have increased by 58.7% and is now trading at $24.36.

CERIDIAN HCM (NYSE:CDAY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM last released its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $159.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.88 million. Ceridian HCM has generated $0.26 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.5.

HOW HAS CERIDIAN HCM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM’s stock was trading at $56.63 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CDAY shares have increased by 60.8% and is now trading at $91.04.