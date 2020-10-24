ALBERTSONS COMPANIES (NYSE:ACI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KB)

Albertsons Companies last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 20th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $15.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.62 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Albertsons Companies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF ALBERTSONS COMPANIES? (NYSE:KB)

19 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albertsons Companies in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

MANCHESTER UNITED (NYSE:MANU) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $81.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. Manchester United has generated $0.32 earnings per share over the last year. Manchester United has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, November 16th, 2020 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MANCHESTER UNITED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United’s stock was trading at $15.42 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MANU shares have decreased by 7.1% and is now trading at $14.32.

TFI INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:TFII) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TFII)

TFI International last announced its earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.41. The firm earned $803.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816 million. TFI International has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF TFI INTERNATIONAL? (NYSE:TFII)

10 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TFI International in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 9 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

View analyst ratings for TFI International.

ZEDGE (NYSE:ZDGE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ZDGE)

Zedge last posted its quarterly earnings data on October 22nd, 2020. The reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million for the quarter. Zedge has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW WERE ZEDGE’S EARNINGS LAST QUARTER? (NYSE:ZDGE)

