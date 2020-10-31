AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP (NYSE:AMG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group last released its earnings results on October 31st, 2020. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $494.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.16 million. Its revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Affiliated Managers Group has generated $14.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.3. Affiliated Managers Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 1st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AFFILIATED MANAGERS GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group’s stock was trading at $61.50 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AMG shares have increased by 22.6% and is now trading at $75.37.

THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS (NYSE:SHW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams last announced its earnings data on October 27th, 2020. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.80 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. The Sherwin-Williams has generated $21.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.7. The Sherwin-Williams has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS THE SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SHW)

The Sherwin-Williams’ stock was trading at $520.14 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SHW shares have increased by 32.3% and is now trading at $687.98.

SKYLINE CHAMPION (NYSE:SKY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion last released its quarterly earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The company earned $273.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.10 million. Skyline Champion has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.6.

ARE INVESTORS SHORTING SKYLINE CHAMPION? (NYSE:SKY)

Skyline Champion saw a decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totaling 708,500 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 867,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 407,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NORFOLK SOUTHERN (NYSE:NSC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern last issued its earnings results on October 28th, 2020. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern has generated $10.34 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.0. Norfolk Southern has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NORFOLK SOUTHERN’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:NSC)

Norfolk Southern’s stock was trading at $151.36 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NSC shares have increased by 38.2% and is now trading at $209.12.