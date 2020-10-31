SEACOR (NYSE:CKH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor last announced its earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. Seacor has generated $1.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.0. Seacor has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SEACOR’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CKH)

Seacor’s stock was trading at $25.37 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CKH shares have increased by 20.7% and is now trading at $30.63.

OMNICOM GROUP (NYSE:OMC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group last released its earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Its revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Omnicom Group has generated $6.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.0. Omnicom Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS OMNICOM GROUP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:OMC)

Omnicom Group’s stock was trading at $62.22 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMC stock has decreased by 24.1% and is now trading at $47.20.

DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP (NASDAQ:DHIL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The asset manager reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.25 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.8. Diamond Hill Investment Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DIAMOND HILL INVESTMENT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Diamond Hill Investment Group’s stock was trading at $108.28 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, DHIL shares have increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $136.94.

MARKEL (NYSE:MKL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MKL)

Markel last announced its earnings data on July 28th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $13.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $4.96. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Markel has generated $38.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.7. Markel has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MARKEL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:MKL)

Markel’s stock was trading at $1,086.81 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, MKL shares have decreased by 14.2% and is now trading at $932.80.