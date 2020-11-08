CONTINENTAL RESOURCES (NYSE:CLR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 5th, 2020. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $692.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.17 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Continental Resources has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year. Continental Resources has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CONTINENTAL RESOURCES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources’ stock was trading at $8.78 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CLR shares have increased by 39.4% and is now trading at $12.24.

NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST (NYSE:NSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust last posted its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $109.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.15 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. National Storage Affiliates Trust has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.2. National Storage Affiliates Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS NATIONAL STORAGE AFFILIATES TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust’s stock was trading at $33.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, NSA shares have increased by 1.5% and is now trading at $34.48.

SILVERCORP METALS (NYSE:SVM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 6th, 2020. The reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business earned $46.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.70 million. Silvercorp Metals has generated $0.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.3.

WHO ARE SOME OF SILVERCORP METALS’ KEY COMPETITORS? (NYSE:SVM)

Some companies that are related to Silvercorp Metals include Alamos Gold (AGI), NovaGold Resources (NG), NovaGold Resources (NG), Harmony Gold Mining (HMY), First Majestic Silver (AG), Eldorado Gold (EGO), Coeur Mining (CDE), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR), MAG Silver (MAG), IAMGOLD (IAG), MAG Silver (MAG), Sandstorm Gold (SAND), Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), Seabridge Gold (SA) and SilverCrest Metals (SILV).

View all competitors.

RADIUS HEALTH (NASDAQ:RDUS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Radius Health has generated ($2.89) earnings per share over the last year. Radius Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RADIUS HEALTH’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:RDUS)

Radius Health’s stock was trading at $16.06 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RDUS stock has decreased by 15.4% and is now trading at $13.59.