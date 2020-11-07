CNA FINANCIAL (NYSE:CNA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial last issued its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. CNA Financial has generated $3.59 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. CNA Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CNA FINANCIAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CNA)

CNA Financial’s stock was trading at $38.77 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CNA stock has decreased by 16.2% and is now trading at $32.48.

MORPHOSYS (NYSE:MOR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOR)

MorphoSys last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.84 million. MorphoSys has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS MORPHOSYS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:MOR)

MorphoSys’ stock was trading at $25.26 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MOR stock has increased by 10.5% and is now trading at $27.90.

BLUEBIRD BIO (NASDAQ:BLUE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio last announced its earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($2.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.02) by $0.08. The company earned $19.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 million. Its revenue for the quarter was up 116.3% compared to the same quarter last year. bluebird bio has generated ($14.31) earnings per share over the last year. bluebird bio has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS BLUEBIRD BIO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:BLUE)

bluebird bio’s stock was trading at $61.51 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, BLUE stock has decreased by 20.6% and is now trading at $48.83.

PROQR THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:PRQR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics last released its earnings results on August 6th, 2020. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.26. ProQR Therapeutics has generated ($1.55) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS PROQR THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:PRQR)

ProQR Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $7.00 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PRQR shares have decreased by 37.9% and is now trading at $4.35.