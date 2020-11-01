COMPASS DIVERSIFIED (NYSE:CODI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified last posted its earnings results on July 29th, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $333.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Compass Diversified has generated $1.73 earnings per share over the last year. Compass Diversified has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMPASS DIVERSIFIED’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CODI)

Compass Diversified’s stock was trading at $16.78 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CODI stock has increased by 3.0% and is now trading at $17.29.

COMCAST (NASDAQ:CMCSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Comcast has generated $3.13 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.9. Comcast has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, January 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMCAST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Comcast’s stock was trading at $37.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CMCSA shares have increased by 11.4% and is now trading at $42.24.

TAPESTRY (NYSE:TPR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry last issued its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Tapestry has generated $0.97 earnings per share over the last year. Tapestry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TAPESTRY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TPR)

Tapestry’s stock was trading at $17.57 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TPR shares have increased by 26.5% and is now trading at $22.23.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The specialty retailer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $283.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.86 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has generated $0.98 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.5. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s stock was trading at $15.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, FLWS stock has increased by 25.2% and is now trading at $19.83.

