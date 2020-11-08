CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST (NYSE:CORR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The asset manager reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.33. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has generated $3.83 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.0. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CORENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:CORR)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s stock was trading at $25.33 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CORR shares have decreased by 84.4% and is now trading at $3.95.

GODADDY (NYSE:GDDY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy last posted its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $844.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.25 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Godaddy has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year. Godaddy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GODADDY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy’s stock was trading at $58.18 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, GDDY shares have increased by 30.2% and is now trading at $75.76.

VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:VYGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings data on August 10th, 2020. The reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $28.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 million. Voyager Therapeutics has generated ($1.21) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS VOYAGER THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $9.43 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, VYGR shares have increased by 26.6% and is now trading at $11.94.

SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:SRPT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics last issued its quarterly earnings results on August 5th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by $0.20. The firm earned $137.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.36 million. Sarepta Therapeutics has generated ($9.71) earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sarepta Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $102.8150 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SRPT shares have increased by 41.2% and is now trading at $145.15.