CLEARWAY ENERGY (NYSE:CWEN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy last announced its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.42. The company earned $322 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.64 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Clearway Energy has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.6. Clearway Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CLEARWAY ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:CWEN)

Clearway Energy’s stock was trading at $21.34 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CWEN shares have increased by 38.3% and is now trading at $29.52.

AXSOME THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:AXSM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics last announced its earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.01. Axsome Therapeutics has generated ($2.01) earnings per share over the last year. Axsome Therapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AXSOME THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Axsome Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $73.65 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AXSM stock has decreased by 8.4% and is now trading at $67.46.

RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:REZI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies last posted its earnings results on November 5th, 2020. The reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Resideo Technologies has generated $1.10 earnings per share over the last year. Resideo Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RESIDEO TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:REZI)

Resideo Technologies’ stock was trading at $7.76 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, REZI stock has increased by 139.0% and is now trading at $18.55.

TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR (NYSE:TGS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur last issued its earnings results on August 7th, 2020. The energy company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $158.88 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has generated $1.39 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.3.

HOW HAS TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:TGS)

Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s stock was trading at $5.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, TGS shares have increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $5.34.