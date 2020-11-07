CAMPING WORLD (NYSE:CWH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.68. The firm earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Camping World has generated ($0.65) earnings per share over the last year. Camping World has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CAMPING WORLD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:CWH)

Camping World’s stock was trading at $7.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, CWH shares have increased by 302.0% and is now trading at $30.63.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST (NYSE:AKR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust last issued its earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.33. Acadia Realty Trust has generated $1.41 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.7. Acadia Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ACADIA REALTY TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:AKR)

Acadia Realty Trust’s stock was trading at $21.11 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, AKR stock has decreased by 53.0% and is now trading at $9.92.

SUNOCO (NYSE:SUN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Its revenue was down 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sunoco has generated $2.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.0. Sunoco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SUNOCO’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SUN)

Sunoco’s stock was trading at $22.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SUN stock has increased by 15.3% and is now trading at $25.99.

GREENPRO CAPITAL (OTCMKTS:GRNQ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital last announced its earnings results on August 14th, 2020. The reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.40 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS GREENPRO CAPITAL’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (OTCMKTS:GRNQ)

Greenpro Capital’s stock was trading at $0.4512 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, GRNQ stock has increased by 243.5% and is now trading at $1.55.