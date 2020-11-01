KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST (NYSE:KRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust last announced its earnings data on October 28th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Kite Realty Group Trust has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year. Kite Realty Group Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS KITE REALTY GROUP TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:KRG)

Kite Realty Group Trust’s stock was trading at $14.93 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, KRG stock has decreased by 30.6% and is now trading at $10.36.

FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES (NYSE:FIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services last posted its quarterly earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Fidelity National Information Services has generated $5.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,557.6. Fidelity National Information Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Services’ stock was trading at $132.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FIS shares have decreased by 6.3% and is now trading at $124.59.

SKECHERS USA (NYSE:SKX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA last announced its quarterly earnings data on October 29th, 2020. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm earned $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Skechers USA has generated $2.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.7.

HOW HAS SKECHERS USA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers USA’s stock was trading at $27.91 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SKX stock has increased by 13.6% and is now trading at $31.71.

WORLD FUEL SERVICES (NYSE:INT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services last posted its earnings results on October 29th, 2020. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business earned $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Its revenue was down 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. World Fuel Services has generated $2.79 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. World Fuel Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WORLD FUEL SERVICES’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:INT)

World Fuel Services’ stock was trading at $22.74 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, INT shares have decreased by 7.4% and is now trading at $21.05.

