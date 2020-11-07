ALLIANT ENERGY (NYSE:LNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy last announced its earnings data on November 7th, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $920 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.77 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Alliant Energy has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.4.

HOW HAS ALLIANT ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:LNT)

Alliant Energy’s stock was trading at $51.59 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LNT stock has increased by 6.4% and is now trading at $54.88.

TOPBUILD (NYSE:BLD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 8th, 2020. The construction company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $697.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.39 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. TopBuild has generated $5.49 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.8. TopBuild has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TOPBUILD’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:BLD)

TopBuild’s stock was trading at $86.30 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, BLD shares have increased by 104.6% and is now trading at $176.60.

CHANGE HEALTHCARE (NASDAQ:CHNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare last announced its quarterly earnings data on November 8th, 2020. The reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The firm earned $755.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.02 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Change Healthcare has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year. Change Healthcare has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS CHANGE HEALTHCARE’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Change Healthcare’s stock was trading at $11.44 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHNG shares have increased by 34.4% and is now trading at $15.38.

FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP (NASDAQ:FRGI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Fiesta Restaurant Group has generated $0.35 earnings per share over the last year. Fiesta Restaurant Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 24th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS FIESTA RESTAURANT GROUP’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:FRGI)

Fiesta Restaurant Group’s stock was trading at $6.69 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, FRGI shares have increased by 50.5% and is now trading at $10.07.