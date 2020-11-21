CONTANGO OIL & GAS (NYSE:MCF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas last released its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.84 million for the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS CONTANGO OIL & GAS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. ELECTION? (NYSE:MCF)

Contango Oil & Gas’ stock was trading at $1.30 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, MCF stock has increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $1.47.

BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NASDAQ:BIMI)

HOW HAS BOQI INTERNATIONAL MEDICAL’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NASDAQ:BIMI)

BOQI International Medical’s stock was trading at $1.74 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BIMI shares have decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $1.73.

BRIGHTVIEW EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:BV)

HOW HAS BRIGHTVIEW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BV)

BrightView’s stock was trading at $13.16 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BV stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $14.18.

AZIYO BIOLOGICS (NASDAQ:AZYO) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics last announced its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($15.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.37) by $13.42. Aziyo Biologics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Aziyo Biologics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS AZIYO BIOLOGICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NASDAQ:AZYO)

Aziyo Biologics’ stock was trading at $11.50 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, AZYO stock has increased by 7.8% and is now trading at $12.40.