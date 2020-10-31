ONEMAIN (NYSE:OMF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain last released its earnings data on October 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.93. OneMain has generated $6.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.5. OneMain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 8th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ONEMAIN’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:OMF)

OneMain’s stock was trading at $31.85 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, OMF stock has increased by 9.5% and is now trading at $34.89.

ELI LILLY AND (NYSE:LLY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and last issued its earnings results on November 1st, 2020. The reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.17. The firm earned $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.87 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.2. Eli Lilly and has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS ELI LILLY AND’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:LLY)

Eli Lilly and’s stock was trading at $140.02 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LLY stock has decreased by 6.8% and is now trading at $130.46.

MAKEMYTRIP (NASDAQ:MMYT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip last issued its quarterly earnings results on October 27th, 2020. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $23.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.94 million. Its revenue for the quarter was down 87.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MakeMyTrip has generated ($4.26) earnings per share over the last year. MakeMyTrip has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS MAKEMYTRIP’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip’s stock was trading at $17.16 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, MMYT stock has increased by 9.4% and is now trading at $18.77.

SONY (NYSE:SNE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SNE)

Sony last posted its quarterly earnings results on August 4th, 2020. The reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $1.30. The business earned $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.1. Sony has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 2nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SONY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:SNE)

Sony’s stock was trading at $57.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, SNE shares have increased by 44.8% and is now trading at $83.66.