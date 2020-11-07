RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA (NYSE:RPAI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America last posted its earnings results on November 2nd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). Retail Properties of America has generated $1.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 554.0. Retail Properties of America has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:RPAI)

Retail Properties of America’s stock was trading at $8.79 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, RPAI shares have decreased by 37.0% and is now trading at $5.54.

PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES (NASDAQ:PFIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services last announced its earnings results on July 31st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business earned $23.93 million during the quarter. Peoples Financial Services has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.7. Peoples Financial Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:PFIS)

Peoples Financial Services’ stock was trading at $38.99 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, PFIS shares have decreased by 0.6% and is now trading at $38.77.

RLJ LODGING TRUST (NYSE:RLJ) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.72. The business earned $83.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.19 million. Its quarterly revenue was down 77.4% compared to the same quarter last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has generated $2.03 earnings per share over the last year. RLJ Lodging Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS RLJ LODGING TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:RLJ)

RLJ Lodging Trust’s stock was trading at $9.42 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, RLJ stock has decreased by 8.8% and is now trading at $8.59.

QUICKLOGIC (NASDAQ:QUIK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.11. QuickLogic has generated ($2.02) earnings per share over the last year. QuickLogic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS QUICKLOGIC’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NASDAQ:QUIK)

QuickLogic’s stock was trading at $4.12 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, QUIK shares have decreased by 33.7% and is now trading at $2.73.