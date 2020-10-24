SYNOVUS FINANCIAL (NYSE:SNV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MUSA)

Synovus Financial last issued its earnings data on October 20th, 2020. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.37. Synovus Financial has generated $3.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.7. Synovus Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, January 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SYNOVUS FINANCIAL'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Synovus Financial’s stock was trading at $22.61 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SNV stock has increased by 18.6% and is now trading at $26.81.

WESBANCO EARNINGS INFORMATION

WesBanco last released its quarterly earnings results on October 21st, 2020. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. WesBanco has generated $3.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.7. WesBanco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, January 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS WESBANCO'S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)?

WesBanco’s stock was trading at $24.36 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, WSBC stock has increased by 2.3% and is now trading at $24.93.

GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV EARNINGS INFORMATION

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV last released its earnings results on July 22nd, 2020. The transportation company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.06. The company earned $75.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.26 million. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has generated $9.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.4. Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, February 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS GRUPO AEROPORTUARIO DL SRST SAB CV'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19?

Grupo Aeroportuario dl Srst SAB CV’s stock was trading at $142.84 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, ASR shares have decreased by 13.5% and is now trading at $123.59.

ICICI BANK EARNINGS INFORMATION

ICICI Bank last issued its earnings results on July 25th, 2020. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business earned $2.04 billion during the quarter. ICICI Bank has generated $0.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.0.

HOW HAS ICICI BANK'S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)?

ICICI Bank’s stock was trading at $11.99 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, IBN shares have decreased by 4.3% and is now trading at $11.47.