TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST (NYSE:TPL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust last announced its earnings data on November 2nd, 2020. The financial services provider reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust has generated $41.38 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.2. Texas Pacific Land Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS TEXAS PACIFIC LAND TRUST’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19? (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Trust’s stock was trading at $457.01 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, TPL shares have increased by 10.9% and is now trading at $506.83.

COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST (NYSE:CHCT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust last posted its quarterly earnings results on November 3rd, 2020. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. Community Healthcare Trust has generated $1.77 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.0. Community Healthcare Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS COMMUNITY HEALTHCARE TRUST’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY COVID-19 (CORONAVIRUS)? (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust’s stock was trading at $42.55 on March 11th, 2020 when COVID-19 (Coronavirus) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, CHCT shares have increased by 13.1% and is now trading at $48.14.

DCP MIDSTREAM (NYSE:DCP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream last issued its quarterly earnings data on November 4th, 2020. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Its quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. DCP Midstream has generated $1.04 earnings per share over the last year. DCP Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS DCP MIDSTREAM’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:DCP)

DCP Midstream’s stock was trading at $6.92 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, DCP shares have increased by 99.0% and is now trading at $13.77.

SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS (NYSE:SFE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics last announced its earnings results on November 4th, 2020. The asset manager reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.08. Safeguard Scientifics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Safeguard Scientifics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, February 25th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS SAFEGUARD SCIENTIFICS’ STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NYSE:SFE)

Safeguard Scientifics’ stock was trading at $6.97 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, SFE stock has decreased by 13.6% and is now trading at $6.02.