SLACK TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WORK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 30th, 2020. The reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business earned $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.48 million. Slack Technologies has generated ($1.42) earnings per share over the last year. Slack Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, March 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.Slack Technologies will be holding an earnings conference call on Wednesday, December 9th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

HOW HAS SLACK TECHNOLOGIES’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19)? (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies’ stock was trading at $23.62 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus (COVID-19) reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Since then, WORK stock has increased by 81.2% and is now trading at $42.80.

IMMATICS (NASDAQ:IMTX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics last posted its earnings data on December 1st, 2020. The reported ($2.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $2.56. Immatics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Immatics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

DO WALL STREET ANALYSTS RECOMMEND INVESTORS BUY SHARES OF IMMATICS? (NASDAQ:IMTX)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Immatics in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus recommendation of “Buy.”

LANDS’ END (NASDAQ:LE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End last announced its earnings data on December 2nd, 2020. The reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.18. Lands’ End has generated $0.60 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.4. Lands’ End has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, March 16th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

HOW HAS LANDS’ END’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS? (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands’ End’s stock was trading at $6.96 on March 11th, 2020 when Coronavirus reached pandemic status according to the World Health Organization. Since then, LE stock has increased by 208.2% and is now trading at $21.45.

TRINITY PLACE EARNINGS ESTIMATES AND ACTUALS BY QUARTER (NYSE:TPHS)

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN TRINITY PLACE? (NYSE:TPHS)

Wall Street analysts have given Trinity Place a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s winning trading ideas this year have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Trinity Place wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.