WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS (OTCMKTS:WINT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.05. Windtree Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS WINDTREE THERAPEUTICS’ STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (OTCMKTS:WINT)

Windtree Therapeutics’ stock was trading at $5.77 on November 3rd, 2020 when the U.S. presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, WINT shares have increased by 13.3% and is now trading at $6.54.

NEW CONCEPT ENERGY (NYSE:GBR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy last announced its quarterly earnings results on August 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business earned $0.09 million during the quarter. New Concept Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS NEW CONCEPT ENERGY’S STOCK PRICE BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:GBR)

New Concept Energy’s stock was trading at $1.48 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, GBR shares have increased by 17.9% and is now trading at $1.7450.

DPW (NYSE:DPW) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DPW)

DPW last issued its earnings results on August 19th, 2020. The reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.40 million for the quarter. DPW has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

HOW HAS DPW’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY U.S. FEDERAL ELECTIONS? (NYSE:DPW)

DPW’s stock was trading at $1.49 on November 3rd, 2020 when U.S. federal elections occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, DPW shares have increased by 43.0% and is now trading at $2.13.

BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last issued its earnings results on August 31st, 2020. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $381.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.08 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.5.

HOW HAS BANCO MACRO’S STOCK BEEN IMPACTED BY THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION? (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro’s stock was trading at $13.14 on November 3rd, 2020 when the presidential election occured and Joe Biden was elected president. Since then, BMA stock has increased by 13.8% and is now trading at $14.95.