Earnings results for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/24/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 10 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.15. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.08.

Dollar Tree last issued its earnings results on August 27th, 2020. The reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Its revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has generated $4.76 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.1. Dollar Tree has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. Dollar Tree will be holding an earnings conference call on Tuesday, November 24th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

22 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dollar Tree in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $104.85, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 7.42%. The high price target for DLTR is $125.00 and the low price target for DLTR is $85.00. There are currently 8 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dollar Tree has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.64, and is based on 14 buy ratings, 8 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $104.85, Dollar Tree has a forecasted upside of 7.4% from its current price of $97.61. Dollar Tree has only been the subject of 4 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree does not currently pay a dividend. Dollar Tree does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR)

In the past three months, Dollar Tree insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.40% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by insiders. 76.60% of the stock of Dollar Tree is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR



Earnings for Dollar Tree are expected to grow by 9.35% in the coming year, from $5.24 to $5.73 per share. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.49. The P/E ratio of Dollar Tree is 26.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 34.71. Dollar Tree has a PEG Ratio of 1.69. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dollar Tree has a P/B Ratio of 3.69. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here