Earnings results for Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 11/05/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.18.

Dominion Energy last announced its earnings data on July 31st, 2020. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Dominion Energy has generated $4.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.8. Dominion Energy has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, November 5th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Dominion Energy in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $83.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 0.97%. The high price target for D is $93.00 and the low price target for D is $68.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dominion Energy has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.35, and is based on 7 buy ratings, 9 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $83.50, Dominion Energy has a forecasted upside of 1.0% from its current price of $82.70. Dominion Energy has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

Dominion Energy is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.54%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Dominion Energy has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Dominion Energy is 88.68%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Dominion Energy will have a dividend payout ratio of 96.91% in the coming year. This indicates that Dominion Energy may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

In the past three months, Dominion Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $12,120,000.00 in company stock. Only 0.26% of the stock of Dominion Energy is held by insiders. 66.53% of the stock of Dominion Energy is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D



Earnings for Dominion Energy are expected to grow by 6.59% in the coming year, from $3.64 to $3.88 per share. The P/E ratio of Dominion Energy is 111.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.27. The P/E ratio of Dominion Energy is 111.76, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 21.18. Dominion Energy has a PEG Ratio of 6.14. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Dominion Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.15. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

