Earnings results for Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza Inc is expected* to report earnings on 10/08/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 13 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.75. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $2.05.

Domino’s Pizza last issued its earnings results on July 16th, 2020. The restaurant operator reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $920 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $913.62 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Domino’s Pizza has generated $9.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.4. Domino’s Pizza has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

31 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $415.11, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.70%. The high price target for DPZ is $450.00 and the low price target for DPZ is $285.00. There are currently 10 hold ratings and 21 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domino’s Pizza has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.68, and is based on 21 buy ratings, 10 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $415.11, Domino’s Pizza has a forecasted downside of 3.7% from its current price of $431.05. Domino’s Pizza has been the subject of 17 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza has a dividend yield of 0.73%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Domino’s Pizza has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 32.60%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Domino’s Pizza will have a dividend payout ratio of 24.15% next year. This indicates that Domino’s Pizza will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ)

In the past three months, Domino’s Pizza insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $10,234,037.00 in company stock. Only 1.74% of the stock of Domino’s Pizza is held by insiders. 89.80% of the stock of Domino’s Pizza is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ



Earnings for Domino’s Pizza are expected to grow by 0.62% in the coming year, from $12.84 to $12.92 per share. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 38.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.45. The P/E ratio of Domino’s Pizza is 38.38, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Retail/Wholesale sector average P/E ratio of about 33.83. Domino’s Pizza has a PEG Ratio of 2.40. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued.

More latest stories: here