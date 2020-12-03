Earnings results for Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.65. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-1.05.

Domo last released its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.13. The business earned $51.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.03 million. Its quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Domo has generated ($4.57) earnings per share over the last year. Domo has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Domo in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.83, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 21.47%. The high price target for DOMO is $53.00 and the low price target for DOMO is $38.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Domo has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.50, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 3 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.83, Domo has a forecasted upside of 21.5% from its current price of $36.91. Domo has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

Domo does not currently pay a dividend. Domo does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO)

In the past three months, Domo insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $472,138.00 in company stock. Only 15.52% of the stock of Domo is held by insiders. 64.54% of the stock of Domo is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO



Earnings for Domo are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.80) to ($2.08) per share. The P/E ratio of Domo is -10.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Domo is -10.22, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here