Earnings results for Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Company, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 12/03/2020 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Oct 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 6 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.45. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.51.

Donaldson last posted its earnings results on September 3rd, 2020. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.06. The business earned $617.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.66 million. Its revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Donaldson has generated $2.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.4. Donaldson has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Thursday, December 3rd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donaldson in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $51.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 3.56%. The high price target for DCI is $60.00 and the low price target for DCI is $40.00. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson pays a meaningful dividend of 1.57%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Donaldson has been increasing its dividend for 10 years. The dividend payout ratio of Donaldson is 42.00%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Donaldson will have a dividend payout ratio of 35.29% next year. This indicates that Donaldson will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

In the past three months, Donaldson insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $425,062.00 in company stock. Only 2.18% of the stock of Donaldson is held by insiders. 73.21% of the stock of Donaldson is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI



Earnings for Donaldson are expected to grow by 17.82% in the coming year, from $2.02 to $2.38 per share. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 26.44, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 21.94. The P/E ratio of Donaldson is 26.44, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Industrial Products sector average P/E ratio of about 36.19. Donaldson has a PEG Ratio of 2.55. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Donaldson has a P/B Ratio of 6.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

