Earnings results for Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group Inc is expected* to report earnings on 11/02/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $2.19. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.6400000000000001.

Encore Capital Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on August 5th, 2020. The asset manager reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $426.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.79 million. Encore Capital Group has generated $5.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.0. Encore Capital Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Monday, November 2nd, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Encore Capital Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 37.80%. The high price target for ECPG is $55.00 and the low price target for ECPG is $35.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Encore Capital Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.00, Encore Capital Group has a forecasted upside of 37.8% from its current price of $31.93. Encore Capital Group has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Encore Capital Group does not currently pay a dividend. Encore Capital Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)

In the past three months, Encore Capital Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.85% of the stock of Encore Capital Group is held by insiders.

Earnings and Valuation of Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG)



Earnings for Encore Capital Group are expected to grow by 10.37% in the coming year, from $8.58 to $9.47 per share. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 5.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 18.56. The P/E ratio of Encore Capital Group is 5.00, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 18.06. Encore Capital Group has a PEG Ratio of 0.14. PEG Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued. Encore Capital Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.97. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

