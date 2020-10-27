Earnings results for Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 10/28/2020 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Sep 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.14. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.2.

Donegal Group last posted its quarterly earnings results on July 27th, 2020. The insurance provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.35. The company earned $192.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.70 million. Donegal Group has generated $1.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.1. Donegal Group has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Wednesday, October 28th, 2020.

Analyst Opinion on Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Donegal Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $17.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 17.16%. The high price target for DGICA is $17.00 and the low price target for DGICA is $17.00. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Donegal Group has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $17.00, Donegal Group has a forecasted upside of 17.2% from its current price of $14.51. Donegal Group has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Donegal Group is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 4.12%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Donegal Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Donegal Group is 59.41%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Donegal Group will have a dividend payout ratio of 54.55% next year. This indicates that Donegal Group will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA)

In the past three months, Donegal Group insiders have bought 77.15% more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $4,229,788.00 in company stock and sold $2,387,638.00 in company stock. Only 9.30% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by insiders. Only 32.46% of the stock of Donegal Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA



Earnings for Donegal Group are expected to decrease by -31.25% in the coming year, from $1.60 to $1.10 per share. The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 19.18. The P/E ratio of Donegal Group is 9.07, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 17.77. Donegal Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.93. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

